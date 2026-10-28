Alexander Volkanovski has shared a heartfelt message after his win over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333.

This past weekend, the 38-year-old walked into Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as a champion many believed was nearing the end of his prime. However, he walked out still holding the UFC featherweight belt, after handing the previously unbeaten Evloev his first career loss and breaking one of José Aldo’s division records.

Alexander Volkanovski Thanks Movsar Evloev and His Fans After UFC 333

In his post on Threads, Volkanovski praised Evloev for pushing him to his best and thanked everyone who has supported him along the way. He wrote:

“Grateful for another night I’ll never forget. 🙏 Nothing but respect to Movsar, undefeated for a reason and one hell of a competitor. Thank you for sharing the Octagon with me and bringing the best out of me. To my team, my family and everyone who continues to support me around the world, thank you. I never take any of this for granted. Still learning, still improving, still grateful to be doing what I love. And still”