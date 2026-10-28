“Grateful for Another Night I’ll Never Forget”: Alexander Volkanovski Reflects on UFC 333 Win
Alexander Volkanovski has shared a heartfelt message after his win over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333.
This past weekend, the 38-year-old walked into Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as a champion many believed was nearing the end of his prime. However, he walked out still holding the UFC featherweight belt, after handing the previously unbeaten Evloev his first career loss and breaking one of José Aldo’s division records.
Alexander Volkanovski Thanks Movsar Evloev and His Fans After UFC 333
In his post on Threads, Volkanovski praised Evloev for pushing him to his best and thanked everyone who has supported him along the way. He wrote:
“Grateful for another night I’ll never forget. 🙏 Nothing but respect to Movsar, undefeated for a reason and one hell of a competitor. Thank you for sharing the Octagon with me and bringing the best out of me. To my team, my family and everyone who continues to support me around the world, thank you. I never take any of this for granted. Still learning, still improving, still grateful to be doing what I love. And still”
Movsar Evloev has also shown the champion the same respect. The Russian, after the fight, posted on X that Volkanovski “was the better man today."
Alexander Volkanovski Is Still Champion and Still Not Done
The win also earned Volkanovski a place in UFC history. It was his ninth win in a UFC featherweight title fight, which is now the most ever. He broke the record of eight he had shared with José Aldo. He also tied Aldo’s record of seven featherweight title defences.
Volkanovski is not ready to walk away just yet. If he stays at featherweight, his next title defence could come against Jean Silva or the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos on Nov. 21. However, if Sterling wins, Volkanovski’s head coach, Joe Lopez, believes the former bantamweight champion should be the next challenger.