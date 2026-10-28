Alexander Volkanovski may have just put the debate over the UFC's greatest featherweight to rest:

Razhabali Shaydullaev, the undefeated featherweight standout who has made his mark across RIZIN and the PFL, is welcoming a superfight with Volkanovski, in what could be one of the most promising cross-promotional fights ever.

With history behind him, basking in his glory, Volk has already revealed plans for a major champion-vs.-champion showdown. Yet, the UFC featherweight king has another champion setting his sights on him, and this one comes from outside the promotion.

At UFC 333, the Australian delivered a spectacular performance against Movsar Evloev, handing the previously undefeated Russian his first career loss and surpassing the legendary Jose Aldo's record of eight featherweight championship wins.

Razhabali Shaydullaev Welcomes Superfight with Volkanovski

Following his second-round TKO victory over Evloev, Volkanovski made his lightweight ambitions clear once again. The Aussie initially made his promotional debut at 155 pounds against Yusuke Kasuya before eventually settling into the featherweight division. However, the desire to become a two-division champion never quite went away.

That ambition came to the forefront in 2023, when Volkanovski moved up to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284. Although he pushed the Dagestani champion to the limit, Volkanovski came up short via unanimous decision.

Their rivalry continued later that year, but Makhachev shut the door on a potential rematch with a first-round head-kick knockout at UFC 294.

Now, following another statement performance against a previously undefeated Russian opponent, the 38-year-old has revived the idea of moving up. This time, Justin Gaethje is the man in his sights. The Australian brought up the potential champion-versus-champion clash during the UFC 333 post-fight press conference, even suggesting it could provide a fitting retirement fight for both veteran stars.

While fans and UFC matchmakers weigh the possibility of that showdown, Shaydullaev has presented an alternative that could take Volkanovski beyond the UFC's walls.

Shaydullaev Gives Volkanovski Plaudit

Following Volk's victory over Evloev, the Kyrgyz fighter congratulated the champion, writing, "Congrats, Volk. That was a champion’s performance. An inspiration to the next generation."

Shaydullaev also made sure to acknowledge the man on the receiving end of Volkanovski's historic performance. Recognizing that one defeat should not define Evloev's career, he added, "One fight doesn’t define a fighter. Movsar, I hope you come back even stronger. Volk looked sharp tonight. I’d love to test myself against him."

That final line was enough to put a potentially fascinating matchup on the table. Shaydullaev is not simply another undefeated fighter calling out a UFC star. His recent accomplishments have given the idea some weight, and the prospect of seeing him test himself against one of the sport's most accomplished featherweights is bound to interest fans.

Interest in the matchup had already begun building after Shaydullaev defeated former Bellator champion A.J. McKee at Super RIZIN 5 last month to claim the inaugural PFL title. The 26-year-old is scheduled to defend his title against Kyoma Akimoto at RIZIN's New Year's event in Japan.

Why a Volkanovski-Shaydullaev Superfight Could Be Difficult to Make

For all the intrigue surrounding the matchup, getting the two champions into the same cage would be a different challenge altogether.

Shaydullaev's future is particularly important here. Following his latest fight with RIZIN, the Kyrgyz champion is reportedly set to sign a two-year deal with PFL/MVP, making him a major addition to the promotion following its merger. That could make him an even bigger name outside the UFC, but it also raises questions about how easily a cross-promotional fight could be negotiated.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, appears to have a more immediate target. The former featherweight champion has repeatedly expressed interest in moving up to challenge Gaethje, and the UFC's leadership has not shut the door on the idea.

UFC head honcho Dana White acknowledged as much when discussing Volkanovski's future, stating, "When you've accomplished what he's accomplished, there's not much we're going to say no to with him. So we'll see how this whole thing plays out."

Those comments leave the door open for the Gaethje fight, particularly given Volk’s standing within the promotion and what he has already accomplished. A showdown between two veteran champions, potentially with retirement on the horizon, would be a compelling story in its own right.

On the other hand, a fight with Shaydullaev, however, would offer something entirely different. Whether the UFC and PFL/MVP could find common ground remains uncertain. Adding to the uncertainty is White's past criticism of MVP founder Jake Paul, although that alone does not make a deal impossible.

For now, Volkanovski has a potential lightweight superfight to pursue, while Shaydullaev has his own title defense to prepare for. But the Kyrgyz champion has made his interest clear. If the two sides ever find a way to make it happen, Volkanovski could have another legacy-defining challenge waiting beyond the UFC.