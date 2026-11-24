Dustin Poirier does not want to see oblique kicks banned in MMA. As far as 'The Diamond' is concerned, anything goes in a fistfight, even techniques capable of causing debilitating injuries. Poirier believes banning moves could strip the sport of its very ethos.

Oblique kicks have long been a controversial technique in the sport, with critics arguing that the kick is too easy to land given the damage it could inflict and its potentially lasting impact on a fighter's career.

These prohibit certain debilitating techniques, including eye gouging, groin attacks, and strikes to the back of the head. Now, with oblique kicks potentially being added to that list, Dustin Poirier has vehemently pushed back against the proposal.

While mixed martial arts is perhaps the closest thing to pure hand-to-hand combat we'll ever see in sports, professional MMA still operates under a set of rules.

Exhibit A: Khalil Rountree Jr.'s oblique kick left Modestas Bukauskas with a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for 14 months. Exhibit B: Ian Machado Garry's use of the technique against Shavkat Rakhmonov has come under scrutiny amid 'The Nomad's prolonged knee problems.

Poirier, for one, believes banning moves kills the spirit of MMA and would instead like to see more moves unbanned.

Dustin Poirier Urges Not to "Nickelodeon" MMA by Banning Moves

During a recent segment on the Deep Waters Podcast, Dustin Poirier, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former two-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal, and Din Thomas debated the potential ban on oblique kicks.

Weidman, for his part, would love to see the technique banned. He argued that suffering a torn ACL from an oblique kick could affect a fighter's career forever. Masvidal largely leaned toward Weidman's perspective, while Poirier and Thomas opposed the proposed ban.

'The Diamond' disputed the idea, arguing that banning the move would just unfairly strip fighters of a weapon in their arsenal. The former interim lightweight champion also believes that such restrictions would go against the very spirit of mixed martial arts:

"There'd be banning jabs because they break noses next. You're fighting, bro, you're fighting... You can't tap to a flying knee to the face either. We are fist fighting... That's a weapon. You're taking away weapons. This is no holds barred. This is mixed martial arts. We can't Nickelodeon this stuff and soften it up too much... We gotta fight."

Poirier would instead want to see more banned techniques being legalized:

"I say strip away stuff... I say less rules... We are trying to hurt each other, man... Don't fight then if you're worried about that. Be a scientist."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Dana White Supports Potential Oblique Kick Ban

While Dustin Poirier is not a fan of banning techniques in MMA, UFC CEO Dana White appears firmly on board with the idea of outlawing oblique kicks.

During the post-fight press conference for Week 7 of Dana White's Contender Series, White was asked whether he supported California State Athletic Commission director Andy Foster's push to ban the technique. He responded:

"Listen, he's the most powerful guy in the commission anywhere in the world, and he's the best. And yeah, we don't disagree."