Dustin Poirier trolled Chris Weidman to his face when he revealed that he would be picking Khamzat Chimaev over him for their RAF clash.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was brutally honest when it came to picking a winner for the upcoming Real American Freestyle (RAF) main event in Abu Dhabi.

During a recent episode of the Deep Waters podcast, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman opened up about stepping in on short notice to replace an injured Colby Covington against Khamzat Chimaev. Weidman recognized the massive challenge ahead.

"I was always good with short-notice things, you can't overthink anything so I'm just gonna go out there and wrestle," Weidman admitted. "I've been wrestling since I was a little kid and I will say like most people are gonna picking against me for good reason because Chimaev is a beast."