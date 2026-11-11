NEW "We Don't Work on Eye Pokes": Ciryl Gane Sets the Record Straight on Dirty Fighter Claims Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Ciryl Gane participates in a press conference with other fight winners and Dana White following UFC Freedom 250 Imago Images

Ciryl Gane does not understand why he's got the 'dirty' fighter tag, explaining that it isn't something he works on in training.

From This Article 1 . We Don't Work on Eye Pokes

Ciryl Gane is shutting down claims that dirty tactics are part of his game plan in the Octagon. The French heavyweight, who holds a 14-2 (1 NC) professional MMA record with an 11-2 (1 NC) mark inside the UFC, has found himself under intense scrutiny following recent foul incidents in his fights. Accidental eye pokes and illegal blows, most notably the stoppage in his clash against former champion Tom Aspinall, have sparked heavy backlash across the MMA community. Despite the noise, the Frenchman naturally insists that fouls are never a deliberate strategy. We Don't Work on Eye Pokes Addressing the persistent narrative, Gane made it clear that poking opponents or bending rules is far from anything practiced at his gym.

"When you watch us train at the gym, you don’t see us working on ways to poke people in the eyes," Gane said. "I’m not here to try to convince anyone... I really try to respect all my opponents, from start to finish." Gane explained that extended hand placement often stems from natural striking mechanics and distance management when opponents charge into range. Clearing his name won't be that simple. While Gane insists his actions are purely accidental, MMA fans across social media remain deeply torn over his antics. Countless video compilations have circulated highlighting a recurring pattern of fouls, including eye pokes and strikes to the back of the head during fights against opponents like Alexander Volkov and Alex Pereira. For many viewers, seeing these incidents pop up repeatedly in major main events makes it hard to buy into the narrative of simple bad luck. As the current undisputed heavyweight champion prepares for his next title defense against rising contender Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in New York, Gane knows the spotlight will be harsh. For the champion, the best way to quiet the critics is to deliver a clean performance and let his technical skill take center stage.