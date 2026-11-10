Former middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev reveals he has been ready to return to the Octagon for months and expects to face the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

During a talk with The National, Chimaev clearly expressed his frustration over the lack of communication regarding his next matchup.

The 32-year-old captured the 185-pound crown from Dricus du Plessis before dropping a razor-thin split decision to Sean Strickland. Since then, he has been eagerly awaiting his Octagon return. However, despite being completely healthy and cleared for action, "Borz" argues that promotion matchmakers have kept him sitting on the sidelines.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev is tired of playing the waiting game.

"I've been waiting, already like three months... I heard maybe Imavov and Sean are gonna fight. Whoever wins that fight, maybe I fight that guy. I don't know what the UFC are waiting for. I don't know their plans."

Middleweight Contenders Circle as Chimaev Awaits Call

Chimaev's comments come at a turbulent period for the middleweight division. With Strickland expected to face fast-rising contender Nassourdine Imavov, the top of the 185-pound rankings looks immensely crowded.

Chimaev, who boasts a pristine 15-1 professional record and emphatic wins over Gilbert Burns and Robert Whittaker, seemed destined for an immediate title fight or a high-stakes top-contender fight.

Instead, the Dagestani-born finisher finds himself watching from the sidelines as potential matchups keep passing by.

Staying Active on the Mats

As he waits for fight news from UFC executives Dana White and Mick Maynard, Chimaev is not letting his skills get rusty.

The elite wrestler has been keeping busy with high-profile professional grappling matches, scoring quick wins over veteran opponents while keeping his conditioning sharp. However, his primary goal remains strictly on reclaiming UFC gold inside the Octagon.

Whether the UFC books Chimaev against the winner of Strickland vs. Imavov or another top five contender, "Borz" has made one thing clear: he wants his fight date ASAP.