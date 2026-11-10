NEW Former OKTAGON Star Shem Rock Set for High-Stakes PFL Debut in Dubai Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Shem Rock Image: OKTAGON MMA.

Former OKTAGON stand-out Shem Rock looks to rebuild his momentum as the Liverpool lightweight makes his PFL debut against two-time PFL Europe finalist Connor Hughes in Dubai.

From This Article 1 . Rebuilding Momentum After UFC Setback

One of Liverpool's most vocal lightweight competitors has just turned over a new leaf. After a short two-fight run under the UFC banner, Shem Rock is looking to restart his championship momentum. The 33-year-old Liverpudlian will make his official PFL debut on Saturday at PFL Dubai. He is ready to face two-time PFL Europe finalist Connor Hughes at the Coca-Cola Arena in a high-stakes clash. Rebuilding Momentum After UFC Setback Alongside Rock's arrival in the PFL cage is a whirlwind run across several promotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❗️MMA OHNE MASKE❗️ (@mma_ohne_maske) Prior to entering the Octagon, Rock made a name for himself inside OKTAGON MMA, racking up four wins across five appearances. However, his UFC stint was much tougher, resulting in back-to-back decision losses to Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and Nurullo Aliev. Now, with a professional record of 12-3-1, the Liverpool lightweight is transitioning to the PFL roster, hungry to prove that he can compete with the division's best. All-Liverpool Showdown in Dubai Standing across from him is fellow Liverpool striker Connor Hughes. He brings his proven PFL tournament experience into the cage. Boasting a 12-3 professional record, Hughes has established himself as a regular on the promotion's European roster. He has delivered explosive knockout finishes and reached two PFL Europe lightweight finals. Known for his signature counter-striking skills and relentless pace, he has set the stage for an intriguing all-Scouse clash on the global stage. A victory in Dubai could offer Rock an immediate launchpad in the PFL lightweight division. With both fighters known for their high finish rates and aggressive mentalities, their main card matchup promises action right from the opening horn.