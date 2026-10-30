On This Day in 2021: Khamzat Chimaev Returned After COVID Battle to Ragdoll Li Jingliang
5 years ago today, Khamzat Chimaev put all the doubts to rest after his grueling health battle, coming back to absolutely dominate Li Jianling
Five years ago today, on Oct. 30, 2021, the combat sports world witnessed one of the most terrifying displays of athletic dominance in the UFC. Heading into UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, serious questions hovered over Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated phenom had been sidelined for more than a year following a grueling, life-threatening battle with long COVID-19, which left him coughing up blood and even briefly contemplating walking away from professional fighting altogether.
When Chimaev finally stepped back inside the Octagon against Chinese welterweight contender Li Jingliang, any lingering doubts regarding his physical condition vanished within a matter of seconds.
Right as the opening bell rang, Chimaev charged across the canvas, executed an immediate double-leg takedown, lifted Li high into the air, and carried him across the cage toward cageside. While effortlessly holding a ranked UFC welterweight over his shoulder, Chimaev nonchalantly yelled instructions at Dana White before slamming Li onto the mat. From there, Chimaev methodically secured back control and locked in a deep rear-naked choke, forcing the submission at 3:16 of the very first round.
An Unprecedented Masterclass in Dominance
The official UFC fight statistics from that night tell a staggering story of absolute authority. Li, a seasoned veteran known for his durability and dangerous punching power, was completely neutralized, failing to land a single significant strike throughout the entire contest. Chimaev absorbed zero damage while outstriking his opponent and accumulating complete control time on the canvas.
The terrifying victory instantly reignited the massive global hype train that had been paused during his medical hiatus. Today, Chimaev boasts an immaculate 14-0 professional MMA record, leaning on an overwhelming 66 percent takedown accuracy rate and relentless wrestling control to dominate top-tier opposition across two weight divisions.
Looking back at UFC 267, that performance served as the ultimate statement. Chimaev did not just return from a frightening health crisis; he reminded the entire combat sports world that he remains one of the most destructive forces inside the Octagon.