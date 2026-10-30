Five years ago today, on Oct. 30, 2021, the combat sports world witnessed one of the most terrifying displays of athletic dominance in the UFC. Heading into UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, serious questions hovered over Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated phenom had been sidelined for more than a year following a grueling, life-threatening battle with long COVID-19, which left him coughing up blood and even briefly contemplating walking away from professional fighting altogether.

When Chimaev finally stepped back inside the Octagon against Chinese welterweight contender Li Jingliang, any lingering doubts regarding his physical condition vanished within a matter of seconds.

Right as the opening bell rang, Chimaev charged across the canvas, executed an immediate double-leg takedown, lifted Li high into the air, and carried him across the cage toward cageside. While effortlessly holding a ranked UFC welterweight over his shoulder, Chimaev nonchalantly yelled instructions at Dana White before slamming Li onto the mat. From there, Chimaev methodically secured back control and locked in a deep rear-naked choke, forcing the submission at 3:16 of the very first round.