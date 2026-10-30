Arman Tsarukyan took it completely in stride when an ecstatic fan mistook him for his training partner Khamzat Chimaev during a viral street interaction.

On paper, Tsarukyan and Chimaev are different, as "Ahalkalakets" fights at 155 pounds in the UFC while "Borz" competes at middleweight. But like brothers, they regularly corner one another, which is why Tsarukyan came across the stage to attack Dillon Danis during the RAF 14 press conference after Danis mocked Chimaev.

When they wear caps, anyone who has little idea about their substantial height difference might find it difficult to recognize them from a distance. But it was absolutely unexpected when a random fan on the street approached Tsarukyan, only to mistake him for Chimaev himself.

Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev are both renowned as suffocating fighters inside the octagon. They share a strikingly similar aesthetic, defined by their thick beards and terrifyingly relentless paces.

Tsarukyan backed up his actions the next night, dominating Danis 10-0 on the same card where Chimaev secured a perfect 11-0 technical fall over Robbie Lawler.

Following those high-intensity victories, their physical resemblance led to a hilarious case of mistaken identity. In a viral Instagram video shared by @armeniolife, an excited fan rushes up to Tsarukyan in a sunny parking lot, entirely convinced he is talking to Chimaev.

The fan seemed to have lost his mind, screaming in Spanish about how much he loves "Chimaev" while pointing at Tsarukyan’s face. The vibe of the video became funnier when the fan aggressively demanded a social media follow, hilariously barking in broken English, "Brother, don’t change the topic brother! Follow me on Instagram right now!"

Instead of getting annoyed, the Armenian embraced the awkward moment. After the lightweight contender politely interacted, the fan ended the conversation by showing gratitude and saying, "Thank you, brother!"

Both fighters are now turning their attention back to the UFC schedule. Tsarukyan, the undisputed No. 1 lightweight contender, is targeting an undisputed title fight for early 2027. He is currently waiting to see if champion Justin Gaethje accepts the matchup.

Meanwhile, after losing his middleweight strap to Sean Strickland via a split decision at UFC 328 in May, Chimaev is focused on getting a rematch with “Tarzan.” "The Wolf" has made it clear he wants to reclaim his belt as soon as possible, even stating he is willing to chase Strickland up to the heavyweight division if necessary to make the matchup happen.