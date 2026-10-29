The featherweight champion has predicted how a potential fight against No. 1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan would play out.

However, with Gaethje’s return timeline still unclear, Volkanovski is also considering a potential matchup against Arman Tsarukyan.

He previously expressed an interest in moving up to 155 pounds to face lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a superfight.

Alexander Volkanovski is currently weighing his options for his next fight after defending his featherweight title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333.

Alexander Volkanovski Calls Out Arman Tsarukyan

Alexander Volkanovski acknowledged Arman Tsarukyan as one of the best wrestlers in the division. However, Volkanovski said the Armenian won’t be able to hold him down.

“If I was champion at lightweight, I'm fighting Arman. 100%. If Gaethje doesn't wanna do that, I'll do it. Me versus Arman for the belt. That excites me. Everyone knows how I do against wrestlers. Everyone knows I can handle wrestlers,” Tsarukyan said in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I think he's one of the best wrestlers and grapplers in the UFC, but you ain't holding me down. I've got so much respect for him, but I'm getting back up, and we're standing and fighting. He's got good stand-up too, so that'll be a fun fight. I think we're starting to figure some shit out,” Volkanovski added.

Is This Fight Possible?

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Alexander Volkanovski is unlikely to happen anytime soon, as the lightweight division is stacked with elite contenders.

Tsarukyan, who is riding a six-fight winning streak, is among them. Both lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and UFC president Dana White have reportedly acknowledged him as a leading contender for the next title shot.

As a result, Gaethje vs. Tsarukyan could take place in the first or second quarter of 2027, although nothing has been made official yet.

Tsarukyan is focused on capturing lightweight gold. If he wins the title and Volkanovski remains the featherweight champion, a potential matchup between the two could eventually become a reality.