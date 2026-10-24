Khamzat Chimaev just made light work of former UFC champion Robbie Lawler, who came out of retirement at RAF.

If you thought Khamzat Chimaev was going to take it easy on a fan favorite, think again. The former UFC middleweight champion put on an absolute clinic on Friday night, dominating former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at RAF 14 in Las Vegas. It did not take long for Chimaev to show why he remains one of the most relentless wrestlers in combat sports.

Chimaev stormed out of the gates, scoring points before Lawler could even settle into his stance. Credited with three takedowns and a series of powerful turns on the mat, Chimaev pushed the pace instantly. The scoreboard quickly jumped from 4-0 to 8-0, and after a brief restart near the boundary, Chimaev finished the match with another clean takedown. The referee stopped the bout in the first period, awarding Chimaev an official 11-0 technical fall victory without letting Lawler score a single point.

Borz Continues His Dominant Run

The victory moves Chimaev to 4-0 under the RAF banner, adding Lawler to a freestyle wrestling resume that already includes wins over Dillon Danis and Tyron Woodley. Lawler retired from mixed martial arts at UFC 290 following a knockout victory over Niko Price, but the 44-year-old veteran stepped onto the mat seeking a high-level challenge. Meanwhile, Chimaev, who boasts a 15-1 professional MMA record in the UFC, continues to use freestyle competition to keep his skills sharp while staying active.