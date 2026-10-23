Robbie Lawler is back competing in combat sports as he begins his wrestling journey with RAF, taking on Khamzat Chimaev and promising more to come.

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler stepped away from mixed martial arts in 2023, but "Ruthless" is far from done competing. The fan-favorite legend is gearing up for a high-profile wrestling match against Khamzat Chimaev, and he expects this grappling battle to be the first of many.

Lawler recently caught up with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani to discuss his upcoming debut under the RAF banner. When asked whether stepping onto the mat against Chimaev was merely a one-time affair or the opening act of a broader comeback, Lawler made his intentions crystal clear.

Lawler Eyes a Bigger Grappling Chapter

"It's just one match right now, but no, it's gonna be longer," Lawler said. "I wanna get out there, this is just the first match and let's go out there and get a few more here and there."