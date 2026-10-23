Robbie Lawler Says Khamzat Chimaev Grappling Match Is Just the Start of His Return
Robbie Lawler is back competing in combat sports as he begins his wrestling journey with RAF, taking on Khamzat Chimaev and promising more to come.
Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler stepped away from mixed martial arts in 2023, but "Ruthless" is far from done competing. The fan-favorite legend is gearing up for a high-profile wrestling match against Khamzat Chimaev, and he expects this grappling battle to be the first of many.
Lawler recently caught up with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani to discuss his upcoming debut under the RAF banner. When asked whether stepping onto the mat against Chimaev was merely a one-time affair or the opening act of a broader comeback, Lawler made his intentions crystal clear.
Lawler Eyes a Bigger Grappling Chapter
"It's just one match right now, but no, it's gonna be longer," Lawler said. "I wanna get out there, this is just the first match and let's go out there and get a few more here and there."
The upcoming contest pits two distinct eras of combat sports against each other. Lawler, who closed out his legendary 47-fight professional MMA career with a 30-16 record (and one no-contest) after a signature first-round knockout of Niko Price at UFC 290, built a Hall of Fame career on relentless pressure and legendary toughness. Now diving into competitive grappling, the veteran shows no signs of slowing down.
On the opposite side stands Chimaev, an imposing force boasting a perfect 15-1 record in the UFC and broader MMA circuit. Known for his crushing freestyle wrestling and overwhelming top control, Chimaev presents a stern test for anyone. The bout is set to take place at 195 pounds, giving fans an intriguing look at how Lawler’s takedown defense stacks up against Chimaev’s non-stop wrestling onslaught.
While many retired fighters settle comfortably into coaching or desk work, Lawler clearly still craves the heat of competition. Testing himself against a powerhouse like Chimaev proves that the former champion still has plenty of fire left in the tank. If all goes according to plan, combat fans can expect to see much more of "Ruthless" on the mat moving forward.