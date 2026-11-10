Road to Dubai Championship in Dubai DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 7: Usman Nurmagomedov celebrates victory after competing against Alfie Davis during mixed martial arts championship in the lightweight category at the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Road to Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on February 7, 2026. Waleed Zein Anadolu Dubai United Arab Emirates.

UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov has backed his younger brother Usman to compete at the highest level in any promotion.

Additionally, the 90-day exclusive negotiation period between Usman and the PFL has ended, meaning other promotions are now free to make him an offer.

Usman Nurmagomedov is the reigning PFL/Bellator lightweight champion and holds an undefeated professional record of 22-0. He completed his PFL contract in July with a knockout victory over Archie Colgan.

Regardless of where his brother decides to compete next, Umar has made it clear that he will stand by him.

Umar Nurmagomedov Talks Highly of Usman

In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Umar Nurmagomedov expressed full confidence in Usman’s ability to compete at the highest level as speculation continues over a potential move to the UFC.

“Usman is one of the best fighters in terms of fight IQ. I am one hundred percent confident in Usman’s ability to compete at the highest level. He is ready to fight anyone, no matter the promotion or whether they’re a champion,” Umar said.

Umar also revealed that Usman’s next career move has yet to be finalized. He added that his brother will announce his decision and explain his reasoning when the time comes.

“Whatever he decides, I am by his side,” Umar added.

However, Umar is not the only person who believes in Usman's prowess.

Beneil Dariush Says Usman Should Have Been in the UFC

Usman Nurmagomedov is one of the most prominent names competing outside the UFC. As a result, his free agency has become a hot topic in the MMA community. Veteran lightweight Beneil Dariush has also weighed in on the situation.

“I’m surprised he’s not in the UFC already. He’s so good, and I would assume it’s either, you know, they can’t agree on the contract or, I mean, that’s it. That’s the only thing I can think of that would keep him from the UFC because he’s really freaking good,” Dariush said.

Predicting Usman’s dominance in the division, Dariush added, “Absolutely. I think he’ll get a top-ten fight right off the bat, and then a top-five fight right off the bat. I think he’s that good.”

Several prominent UFC names have now spoken about Usman. He has also been called out by Dan Hooker for a potential fight. With so much attention surrounding him, a move to the UFC could be closer than we think.