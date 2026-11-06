Veteran lightweight contender Beneil Dariush believes PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov is good enough to break into the UFC's top five at lightweight.

That period has now ended, making Usman a free agent. Beneil Dariush has shared his thoughts on the situation.

Ever since, fans and critics have speculated about a potential move to the UFC. However, Usman was subject to a 90-day exclusive matching and negotiating period with the PFL, preventing third parties from negotiating a deal with him during that time.

In July, Usman Nurmagomedov completed his PFL contract with a knockout victory over Archie Colgan, successfully defending his title.

What Did Beneil Dariush Say About Usman Nurmagomedov?

“I’m surprised he’s not in the UFC already. He’s so good, and I would assume it’s either, you know, they can’t agree on the contract or, I mean, that’s it. That’s the only thing I can think of that would keep him from the UFC because he’s really freaking good,” Dariush said in an interview with MMA Junkie.

When asked whether Usman could reach the top of the division, Dariush replied, “Absolutely. I think he’ll get a top-ten fight right off the bat, and then a top-five fight right off the bat. I think he’s that good.”

Usman currently holds the PFL/Bellator Lightweight Championship and boasts an undefeated professional record of 22-0.

Following his latest victory, he expressed his openness to negotiations. However, he also made it clear that he expects a better financial offer than what he currently earns under his existing contract.

UFC's Interest in Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov has become one of the most prominent names outside the UFC, not simply because he is the cousin of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, but because of his impressive record and well-rounded fighting style.

His abilities have earned him praise from several prominent figures in MMA.

UFC CEO Dana White has also expressed interest in signing the Dagestani fighter during a media appearance. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Interestingly, Usman has already attracted considerable attention despite never competing in the UFC. Dariush believes he can break into the division's top five, while his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has backed him to compete with the lightweight elites. Even veteran Dan Hooker has welcomed the possibility of fighting the PFL champion.

With so many established names expressing interest in Usman, a potential move to the UFC remains an intriguing possibility. However, the last hurdle appears to be reaching an agreement with the UFC.