Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has accused Colby Covington of being scared after the latter withdrew from their scheduled wrestling match.

Nevertheless, Chimaev has remained active outside the promotion by competing in Real American Freestyle (RAF). He was scheduled to headline RAF Abu Dhabi against Colby Covington in a freestyle wrestling match this Saturday.

However, the matchup is taking longer than expected because of a reported pay dispute between the champion and the UFC.

Following his middleweight title loss to Sean Strickland in May, Chimaev has been sidelined, with no fight currently scheduled. He is eager to secure a rematch with Strickland.

However, Covington withdrew from the bout because of an undisclosed injury. Chimaev, though, isn't convinced by the injury explanation.

What Did Khamzat Chimaev Say About Colby Covington?

Colby Covington was scheduled to defend his cruiserweight crossover championship against Khamzat Chimaev, a title he won vs. UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in July.

However, Covington has now withdrawn from the event. Hours after the news broke, Chimaev took to X to react to the changes. He wrote, “Colbi is not coming, he is scared.”

A fan then suggested that Chimaev take on middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Chimaev labelled him ‘scared’ as well, replying, “Any time he scared too.”

Nonetheless, Chimaev has found a new opponent.

Who Is Chimaev Fighting?

Chimaev has suffered just one defeat in his professional MMA career and currently holds a 15-1 record. However, he remains undefeated in Real American Freestyle (RAF).

‘Borz’ has quickly established himself as a prominent name in RAF, compiling a 4-0 record with victories over Dillon Danis, Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns, and Robbie Lawler.

Following Covington’s withdrawal, Chimaev will now face former UFC middleweight champion and two-time NCAA Division I All-American Chris Weidman.

However, the original cruiserweight title matchup is off. Instead, the two will compete for the inaugural RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship.