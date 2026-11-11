"They're Twice My Size": UFC Heavyweight Champ Ciryl Gane Visits the NY Giants
UFC Champ Ciryl Gane just toured the New York Giants facility, and he was shocked at the sheer size of NFL players.
UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is usually the biggest man in any room he walks into. Standing 6-foot-4 and scaling near the 265-pound division limit, the French striker dominates opponents with massive size and technical reach. But during a recent visit to the New York Giants practice facility, the Octagon star found out what it feels like to be on the smaller side of the equation.
Standing Next to NFL Giants
Ahead of his scheduled title defense against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in Madison Square Garden, "Bon Gamin" took a quick detour to tour NFL practice fields. The visit came with plenty of jokes, team gear, and a sudden reality check. Gane, who holds a 14-2 (1 NC) professional MMA record with an 11-2 (1 NC) mark inside the UFC, chuckled after taking in the sight of offensive linemen lining the facility.
"They're twice my size," Gane joked during the tour.
The team playfully welcomed the heavyweight champ, introducing him to players and staff as "wide receiver David Gane." While Gane tested his hands out on the field and chatted with head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Jameis Winston stopped by to hand over official team merchandise.
Winston presented Gane with fresh Giants gear, offering high praise for what mixed martial artists endure inside the cage.
"Champions got to get champion stuff," Winston said, adding that going five rounds with someone actively trying to kill you commands immense respect.
The fun detour offers a lighthearted break before fight week pressure peaks in New York City. With his focus set on securing another Octagon victory at MSG, Gane enjoyed playing the fan role for a day, even if it meant feeling like the smaller athlete for once.