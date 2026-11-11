Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane hold up their belts following a press conference with other fight winners and Dana White following UFC Freedom 250

UFC Champ Ciryl Gane just toured the New York Giants facility, and he was shocked at the sheer size of NFL players.

UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is usually the biggest man in any room he walks into. Standing 6-foot-4 and scaling near the 265-pound division limit, the French striker dominates opponents with massive size and technical reach. But during a recent visit to the New York Giants practice facility, the Octagon star found out what it feels like to be on the smaller side of the equation.

Standing Next to NFL Giants

Ahead of his scheduled title defense against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in Madison Square Garden, "Bon Gamin" took a quick detour to tour NFL practice fields. The visit came with plenty of jokes, team gear, and a sudden reality check. Gane, who holds a 14-2 (1 NC) professional MMA record with an 11-2 (1 NC) mark inside the UFC, chuckled after taking in the sight of offensive linemen lining the facility.

"They're twice my size," Gane joked during the tour.