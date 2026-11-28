MMA coach Eugene Bareman shut down the possibility of Carlos Ulberg fighting against Navajo Stirling in light heavyweight.

The light heavyweight division of the UFC seems to have sprung to life in the last few days. While Dana White's promotion is searching for Carlos Ulberg's next opponent, one interesting name has emerged recently.

After viciously knocking out Jiri Prochazka, there have been calls for Navajo Stirling to be pushed into the championship situation. However, that might not happen as MMA coach Eugene Bareman ruled out the possibility.

Both Ulberg and Stirling are coached by the City Kickboxing coach, Bareman. Speaking on if the duo would lock horns against each other inside the octagon, the coach replied in negative. In his latest interaction with the media in Auckland, Bareman said, “I guess we first want to address the elephant in the room in regards to the two gentlemen behind me, and I guess the reason we haven't done that is because we've just been busy.”