MMA Coach Shares Confirmation on Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling Face-Off
MMA coach Eugene Bareman shut down the possibility of Carlos Ulberg fighting against Navajo Stirling in light heavyweight.
The light heavyweight division of the UFC seems to have sprung to life in the last few days. While Dana White's promotion is searching for Carlos Ulberg's next opponent, one interesting name has emerged recently.
After viciously knocking out Jiri Prochazka, there have been calls for Navajo Stirling to be pushed into the championship situation. However, that might not happen as MMA coach Eugene Bareman ruled out the possibility.
Both Ulberg and Stirling are coached by the City Kickboxing coach, Bareman. Speaking on if the duo would lock horns against each other inside the octagon, the coach replied in negative. In his latest interaction with the media in Auckland, Bareman said, “I guess we first want to address the elephant in the room in regards to the two gentlemen behind me, and I guess the reason we haven't done that is because we've just been busy.”
He also added, “ Navajo has been training for a top-class fight, and Carlos has been real busy with his rehab, and we just thought that those things take priority. But the status at the moment, and it's been like this forever, is that boys from the same gym don't fight. We've had that agreement from the very onset of this gym when it first started; if you join this team, you've got to commit to not fighting each other.”
Bareman further explained how both Stirling and Ulberg are aware of the rule. He also stresses the fact that sometimes life goes beyond fighting and winning accolades. It is also the friendships and bonds that are bigger than fame.
There have been several instances of fighters belonging from the same gym or community refusing to fight each other. Most recently, we saw Islam Makhachev reluctant to get inside the octagon against Belal Muhammad for the welterweight gold.