Fans are angry with Tyron Woodley following his comments about stripping Islam Makhachev of the welterweight title.

Tyron Woodley is not happy with Islam Makhachev . While Makhachev turned down his fight against Carlos Prates in January, the former UFC champion opined that a true champion would not have run away from the fight. He even went ahead and claimed that the UFC should strip Makhachev of his belt. Following these comments, the former UFC champion has received a lot of flak from the internet.

Speaking with Ignition Poker, Woodley said, “As champion, you don’t get to wait. There’s not enough UFC stars for you to sit back and wait when nobody even knows you. You’re still Khabib Jr. You need to fight anybody that comes up. I fought all my UFC title fights hurt. Unless you’re injured, who do you think you are? And you ran from Ilia to another division.”

Continuing his verbal assault, the 44-year-old said, “Islam is holding sh*t up. Take the belt from him. … Sit your a*s down somewhere. Tell him I said it. I said, “Islam Makhachev, sit your a*s down somewhere.” This division is legendary. This is f*king Georges St-Pierre’s division.”