Three years ago, Francis Ngannou took part in arguably the most high-profile fight of his combat sports career when he faced Tyson Fury in a controversial boxing match that he now looks upon with fondness.

The Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match was a fight no one believed possible until it was booked. Once it was, no one believed that 'The Predator' stood much of a chance, but his efforts proved them wrong in a spectacular way. Now, years later, he is reliving that historic moment.

Francis Ngannou reminisces over his bout with Tyson Fury

On Oct. 28, 2026, Francis Ngannou stepped inside the squared circle for a fight everyone had been absolutely positive he would never land. It was a boxing match with Tyson Fury, one of the then biggest names in heavyweight boxing, and it represented a crossover matchup between a former UFC champion and boxing great not seen since Conor McGregor had faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, 2017. At the time, 'The Predator's' departure from the UFC had been a bitter one, earning him Dana White's enmity. Many had opined that Ngannou had miscalculated. Negotiations with ONE Championship went nowhere, just like his talks with Bellator.

The prevailing opinion was that Ngannou had ruined his career for the illusion of freedom, as he wanted to box and fight in MMA. The possibility was dismissed by everyone until Ngannou signed with the PFL and actually landed a boxing match with Fury. Now, three years afterward, he has taken to social media to celebrate what he had made possible.