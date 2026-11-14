Dana White just put Ciryl Gane on blast for picking Francis Ngannou over Jon Jones when asked who would win in a fight.

UFC CEO Dana White had zero patience for fantasy matchmaking during UFC 334 fight week in New York, flatly shutting down talk of a heavyweight superfight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones while taking another sharp jab at his former champion.

The spark came after current undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane predicted that Ngannou would knock out Jones if the two ever shared the cage. When told about Gane's pick during a Bleacher Report dream-card segment, White immediately bristled.

“He said Francis knocks out Jon Jones? Is that what he said?” White asked, visibly unimpressed before dismissing the matchup altogether. “I am definitely not interested in that fight. I mean we tried hard to make that fight happen. At that time it was the fight that needed to happen, and couldn’t get it done with Francis. Francis is a bad guy, I’m happy to not be in business with him anymore.”