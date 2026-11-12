NEW Josh Hokit Answers if he Would Follow the Jon Jones 'Route' to Victory Over Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Josh Hokit, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane IMAGO

Josh Hokit shared his take on if he would try to emulate Jon Jones' route to victory against Ciryl Gane, come Saturday.

From This Article 1 . Josh Hokit Asked if He'd Follow Jon Jones Route to Victory Over Ciryl Gane

Josh Hokit is just a few days away from his heavyweight title clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334. The undefeated star earned his shot at gold after impressive wins over veterans Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis at UFC 327 and UFC Freedom 250, respectively. His opponent, Gane, on the other hand, is on a three-fight win streak, and was promoted to the undisputed heavyweight champion only in September this year after he had clinched the interim title following a win over Alex Pereira. Having suffered just two losses in his MMA career so far, only one fighter has made Gane look clueless, and it is the consensus GOAT, Jon Jones. At UFC 285, Jones, in his heavyweight debut, made light work of the Frenchman, submitting him in just over two minutes of the first round.

Hokit was asked about the same during UFC 334 media day. Josh Hokit Asked if He'd Follow Jon Jones Route to Victory Over Ciryl Gane Upon being questioned if he looks at the Jon Jones fight and goes, 'Yeah, there's the route to victory,' or if he would fight the way 'he wants to,' Hokit replied: "He's going to try to dance around...I can't beat him at that game. We can't both be dancing around pitter-pattering and stuff. So, I got to make it ugly. I got to close the distance, and that's where I thrive, I believe." Check out Josh Hokit's comments below: Josh Hokit Answers if Ciryl Gane Has Improved Since Jon Jones Loss Training out of the Jackson Wink MMA, where Jon Jones trained, Josh Hokit was also asked if his team had 'relayed' any sort of improvement in Ciryl Gane's game since his loss to 'Bones.' He answered: "I think he's been fighting the same way. It's just that the approach has been different. His opponents have been different, whether he's been taken down or whatever that is." Since his loss to Jones, Gane has had three wins and one no-contest (against Tom Aspinall), with one Performance of the Night bonus and an interim title win among the accolades in those.