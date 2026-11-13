Cain Velasquez draws a Conor McGregor comparison for polarizing contender Josh Hokit while backing the undefeated 28-year-old to upset Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

The former two-time heavyweight champion told MMA Fighting that Hokit earned his title shot, having already defeated top contenders like Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis in just four UFC appearances. He also said Hokit's promotional approach follows a path he has seen before.

There is one major difference, though. While UFC CEO Dana White famously loved McGregor's promotional style, he openly admits he isn't a fan of Hokit's act. But ahead of his fight against heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 on Saturday, the undefeated 10-0 challenger drew that McGregor comparison from Cain Velasquez, who also predicted a major main-event upset.

Conor McGregor built his UFC empire with unfiltered trash talk that turned every fight week into must-see television. With "The Notorious" sidelined, it seems like Josh Hokit is carrying that legacy. His unapologetic way of speaking and wild personality have made him one of the most polarizing figures in the promotion recently.

"He deserves what he's getting as far as a title shot, you know? He's fought those guys to get there," Velasquez said. "And he's also taking the route, somewhat of a Conor McGregor, to speak in a way that creates tension."

The American proved Velasquez's point during Thursday's pre-fight press conference at Madison Square Garden. Showing up in goggles and a protective cup, Hokit rallied the New York crowd into a profane chant against Gane, brought up the champion's mother and even flipped off former two-division champion Alex Pereira in the front row.

While those antics have rubbed critics and Dana White the wrong way, Velasquez views that edge as an effective way to sell a fight.

Cain Velasquez Picks Josh Hokit to Upset Ciryl Gane for Heavyweight Title

While oddsmakers favor Gane at -230 over Hokit at +190, Velasquez expects the undefeated challenger to shock the heavyweight division on Saturday night. The former champion believes Hokit's mix of wrestling and crisp boxing makes him a far more well-rounded threat than the defending titleholder.

"I think Josh is gonna surprise people on ," Velasquez said. "He's complete, you know? I think way, way more complete than Gane is. So I think Hokit, yeah, is going to surprise a lot of people with the great wrestling, great hands, as you've seen."

He added, "When the time comes to fight in a big stage, that's the hardest part where everybody's watching. He's proven that. I see him winning this fight."

Throughout fight week, Gane has stayed quiet, trusting his fists to settle the score rather than wasting energy on insults. Now, the stage is set to see whether the Frenchman uses that striking to improve his record to 15-2 or if Velasquez's prediction becomes true and Hokit captures UFC gold.