Team Fighting Nerds' Caio Borralho has revealed the fight that left Jean Silva completely shattered and sent him into a dark place.

The TKO loss sent Silva back to the drawing board and earned Lopes another shot at the featherweight title.

However, Silva wasn’t prepared to process what was about to come next. At Noche UFC, despite starting the fight strongly, Diego Lopes caught Silva with a well-timed spinning elbow and then finished him with ground-and-pound. Silva was attempting to control the pace and back Lopes up against the fence when Lopes landed the fight-ending blow .

After joining the UFC in 2024, Jean Silva won three fights via knockout that year, and the following year, he got two more stoppage wins.

Caio Borralho on Jean Silva's Loss to Diego Lopes

Caio Borralho, Jean Silva's close friend and teammate, recently talked about Silva's Noche UFC 2025 loss and revealed that "Lord" had PTSD after that fight and was so messed up that he nearly took his own life. "The Natural" said:

“Man, Jean was messed up, he almost k*lled himself. He was MESSED up. He was scared in his fight with Arnold. His mind was messed up, he was deeply scared of being knocked out again. He was having night terrors about it, he must have been reliving stuff in his head. I don’t know how it is because I never been through that. But Jean was messed up."

Borralho also added that the loss still haunts Silva to this day.

"I think sometimes the memories of it come back and cause nightmares or other stuff.“

Check out Caio Borralho's comments about Jean Silva below:

Jean Silva Has Bounced Back

The Diego Lopes loss wasn’t enough to stop the Jean Silva express. The Brazilian returned to winning ways earlier this year at UFC 324 by defeating Arnold Allen, and most recently at Noche UFC, he submitted Jose Miguel Delgado before announcing himself as the "new champion in town."

Silva is in a good spot to challenge current and two-time 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski next, if the Aussie doesn't vacate and move up. Even if "The Great" goes to 155 pounds, Silva would then most likely face Kevin Vallejos for the vacant title. Vallejos beat Aljamain Sterling this past weekend and now has his crosshairs set on undisputed gold.