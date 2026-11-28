Josh Hokit is drawing motivation from Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky movies as he hopes to flip the script in a potential Ciryl Gane rematch.

The American has been asking for another title opportunity after falling short in his previous attempt to dethrone heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

Gane's team is game to run it back, but before that, they believe the UFC needs to figure out what to do with the Tom Aspinall situation. Aspinall had to vacate his title earlier this year due to ongoing eye issues that began after Ciryl Gane double-eye-poked him at UFC 321 last year. Aspinall has undergone multiple surgeries and had planned to fight this year until his right eye got messed up again in training.

If the Brit is fit and ready to compete early next year, he’s definitely going to rematch Gane on his return. However, if the eye injury pushes his comeback date back again, then fans can expect Gane vs. Hokit 2.



Gane's coach Fernand Lopez has claimed the UFC wants Hokit to get another title shot and is waiting for Aspinall or another top contender to turn down a fight with Gane or make an excuse so they can book Hokit vs. Gane 2.