Dricus du Plessis is preparing to enter the octagon again real soon and has a bold message for other middleweight contenders.

Against "The Nigerian Nightmare," Du Plessis not only showcased how much his striking has improved but, most importantly, "Stillknocks" didn't get taken down even once. This performance was enough to prove that he has worked on his flaws after losing his title to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in 2025.

The former 185-pound titleholder returned to winning ways at UFC Oklahoma City , where he defeated the legendary Kamaru Usman after 25 minutes of nonstop back-and-forth.

Du Plessis wants to recapture the middleweight title first and, after that, he has plans to chase two-division glory by moving up to light heavyweight.

The South African recently hinted that his next fight could be announced soon while reminding his fellow 185-pound contenders that he remains the "best middleweight in the world." He posted on Instagram:

"The big news coming soon! Just for incase you forgot, I’m the best middleweight in the world."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis Wants Nassourdine Imavov To Fight For The Title First

Dricus du Plessis has beaten current and two-time middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland twice and is ready to dethrone "Tarzan" again. However, before that, he wants Strickland to defend his belt against top contender Nassourdine Imavov.

Meanwhile, former champ Khamzat Chimaev has also said that he wants to fight the winner of the potential Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov 2 title clash. "Borz" recently told MMA Junkie:

"I should fight the winner because I'm the #1 contender. I didn't lose that match. I'm the real champion."

Who Could Be Dricus du Plessis' Next Opponent?

Khamzat Chimaev currently has no plans to compete or run it back with Du Plessis, as mentioned above. In fact, since the Chechen-born Emirati dethroned Dricus du Plessis in a dominant fashion, the question of a rematch so soon does not make sense. Fans will also not be interested in the fight.

However, Caio Borralho vs. Dricus Du Plessis next, or perhaps Borralho vs. Brendan Allen, will be wild and fun.

Both Allen and Borralho have called out the South African following their recent wins and are stylistically better matchups for DDP than Chimaev, who could easily ragdoll the South African for another 25 minutes again.