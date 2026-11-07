Josh Hokit calls out Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, and Khamzat Chimaev for a potential 225-pound BMF showdown, accusing middleweights of gaining an unfair advantage through weight cuts.

Ahead of UFC 334, Hokit was interviewed by former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. ‘The Incredible Hok’ revealed that he weighs around 235 pounds and also shared his future goals in the promotion. He said that once he captures the heavyweight strap, he is open to moving down to light heavyweight to capture a second belt, and he went further, claiming he could make weight to compete at middleweight too.

Hokit is gearing up for his maiden title fight. He is scheduled to face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title in the headliner of UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Josh Hokit took a dig at reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland and former 185-pound champions Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, calling them weight bullies. He also proposed the idea of creating a new 225-pound weight class, where he would fight the middleweights for the BMF belt.

However, he questioned the advantage some middleweights gain by cutting significant amounts of weight before competing.

Hokit believes fighters who walk around at considerably heavier weights before cutting down to middleweight should have to face opponents closer to their natural size. He proposed a 225-pound division where he could take on some of the UFC’s biggest middleweights for the BMF title, specifically mentioning Strickland, Du Plessis, and Chimaev.

"Honestly, I want to make my own division. Maybe like a 225, big guy, BMF, true BMF. And now, bitch-ass middleweights that want to be weight bullies, they'll just meet me at 225 and we just scrap it out," Hokit said. “Whether it's whoever, it could be Strickland and Du Plessis or any of these middleweight, big-ass middleweights, Khamzat."

Check out Josh Hokit’s comments below:

Chimaev, Strickland, and Du Plessis are known to make extreme weight cuts to hit the middleweight limit. However, cutting significant weight could put a fighter at a disadvantage and potentially affect performance inside the octagon. That was the case with ‘Borz,’ and many believe it was a factor when he suffered the first defeat of his career to the current champion at UFC 328.

Hokit is not considered a particularly big heavyweight, and several analysts believe he could comfortably compete at 205 pounds and perform well in the light heavyweight division. However, his immediate priority remains capturing the heavyweight title at UFC 334 before considering ambitious plans such as creating a 225-pound division and competing for the BMF title.