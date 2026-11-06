UFC heavyweight category has been called weak by certain individuals, but Ciryl Gane does not agree.

There are some significant names in the category at the moment. Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich have all gone up against the finest. At heavyweight, one punch can change everything. One clean shot can terminate any battle, even if the fighter is significantly behind on points.

Some great heavyweights have been watched by fans over the years, like Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez and Francis Ngannou. Gane says today’s fighters aren’t getting enough credit. Gane is a fan of the current heavyweight division in the UFC.

Ciryl Gane feels this is the greatest era of heavyweights in the history of the UFC . "The top 10 is incredible. A lot of people talk about how the division is poor. I think it's actually the best moment of the heavyweight divison's history." Gane remarked.

Gane too has felt the strength of this group. He has fought some of the top names in the Octagon, Ngannou and Aspinall. So his word is from the one who has been there longest. The discussion will likely continue, but one thing is obvious , Gane doesn’t think today’s heavyweights are lacking in quality.

Josh Hokit Is Waiting for His Chance

Gane defends his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 .He’s had a good start in the UFC He’s 4-0 since joining with the promotion, with wins over Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

Gane is also confident heading into the Nov. 14 fight. He says Hokit’s trash talk will not get under his skin. Gane knows who he is and feels mentally strong enough to handle anything the challenger says, both during fight week and at the press conference.

Gane has his best shot of a career now. Gane has been in a lot more title battles than anyone. He’s already been in there with a lot of tough guys and he knows what it takes to go five rounds. Hokit will be looking to surprise the champ. Gane will want to hold onto his belt.

The Debate Is Not Going Away

There will always be comparisons between the heavyweights of today and those of yesterday. Gane has a mind of his own and he wasn’t hesitant to use it. He won’t address the issue of which era was best for heavyweights in his next bout. Beating Hokit would offer him another reason to believe the young people of today deserve a little more respect.