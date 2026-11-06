UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta has sent a chilling warning to future title challenger Josh Hokit.

"Salsa Boy" also believes entertaining contenders like Josh Hokit is good for the 265-pound division, but at the end of the day, he is no fan of Hokit and would love to make the 28-year-old eat his words if they ever meet inside the octagon. He quipped:

Cortes-Acosta is no fan of Hokit's 'The Incredible Hok' persona but admitted that playing the heel helped Hokit to earn a title opportunity much sooner than expected, and the American acts controversial and cringe to sell his fights, which Cortes-Acosta has no problem with.

During a recent sit-down with Mike Heck, ahead of Waldo Cortes-Acosta's short-notice main event bout against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 124 , "Salsa Boy" fired a warning at Hokit.

"I am no fan of him. I want one day, meeting him or being in the ring, and take it out - whole teeth, whole mouth, the whole f*cking dirty mouth he has."

Check out Waldo Cortes-Acosta's comments about Josh Hokit below:

Waldo Cortes-Acosta had built a reputation for accepting short-notice fights and winning them with ease. He scored three major victories in no time against Derrick Lewis, Shamil Gaziev, and Ante Delija, putting himself on the verge of a title shot.

However, back-to-back decision losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes in 2026 knocked him out of the title picture. Now, a big win at UFC Vegas 124 this weekend could help Cortes-Acosta undo the damage.

Josh Hokit will Fight for Title at UFC 334

Josh Hokit remains undefeated and has already secured three victories this year. His UFC 327 fight against Curtis Blaydes was a Fight of the Year contender, and in his most recent outing, he knocked bout Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 in Round 2.

With his trash talk, which Dana White is not fond of, Hokit managed to earn a title shot after just four UFC bouts. He is now set to challenge reigning heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane later this month in the main event of UFC 334.