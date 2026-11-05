Robert Whittaker dismisses Josh Hokit’s chances against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 but identifies a potential weakness in the heavyweight champion’s game.

In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Whittaker was asked whether he gives Hokit a chance against the reigning heavyweight champion, and ‘The Reaper’ delivered a blunt response.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has weighed in on the heavyweight title fight between Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane , which is set to headline UFC 334. The event will go down at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Whittaker believes Gane's striking ability and speed make him a particularly difficult opponent for Hokit. The former middleweight champion pointed out that the Frenchman can combine his considerable heavyweight frame with the kind of speed rarely seen among fighters in the division.

“I think Gane striking would have to be up there with some of the best in the UFC at the moment. And the fact that he can trans transfer that like 110- 120-kilo sort of weight towards it, and he's fast still,” Whittaker added.

However, Whittaker also identified one area that could make the matchup interesting. He questioned Gane's wrestling and ground game and suggested that Hokit could have an opportunity if he relies heavily on his wrestling background.

“Yeah, I would be interested to see if Hokit like really doubles down on his wrestling background and takes it to the ground and what happens there because we haven't seen a great showing of Gane takedowns and ground game,” Whittaker concluded.

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:

Hokit has a great wrestling background as an NCAA Division I All-American. Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal believes it will give him an edge over Gane, and he has backed the American to get his hand raised at UFC 334.

Jorge Masvidal believes Josh Hokit's wrestling could be the difference against Gane

Masvidal on the Deep Waters show, weighed in on the Hokit vs. Gane matchup. The former BMF champion believes ‘The Incredible Hok’s’ wrestling will put the Frenchman under pressure, and he emphasized that the American will be relentless in going for takedowns.

Masvidal even went on to say that he will be betting in favor of Hokit to leave the octagon with the heavyweight strap at UFC 334.

“I think Hokit gets him down, he could break him, standing over him, punching him. Gane will almost get away, he'll re-shoot. ... I'm betting the house on Hokit, and I'm literally betting the house on Hokit because the odds, I'm going to put real f*cking money on Hokit,” Masvidal said.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Hokit has yet to taste defeat in his career. He has 10 victories in his professional MMA career and has delivered an amazing performance in his recent UFC outing at UFC Freedom 250, where he knocked out Derrick Lewis in the second round. That victory will give him a confidence boost heading into his showdown against Gane.