Dana White Reveals Why Josh Hokit Got Hard Matchups In UFC

Dana White reveals that he gave Josh Hokit tough matchups because of his controversial character.

Dana White does have his favorites in the UFC, and he did not shy away from admitting it. As the UFC heavyweight division has faced some tumultuous times, one particular fighter, Josh Hokit, has been garnering a lot of eyeballs. Now, while he is slated for a championship bout, the UFC CEO has dropped quite a truth bomb.

White recently appeared on an episode of The Jim Rome Show. Reflecting on Josh Hokit’s career path so far, the UFC boss admitted that he did give Hokit tough matches due to his controversial personality. White said, “Hokit was the fight to make. Hokit has been overlooked the whole time — not only by the fans and media, but me. I didn't like some of the things he said, so I might've thrown some tough guys at him, and he passed every test.”

The 57-year-old added, “So, here he is. Like him or hate him, he's fought his way to the top, and there's no denying that this guy deserves this title shot."