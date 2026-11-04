Netflix are set to create a documentary focusing on UFC president Dana White. It is set for release in 2027.

Netflix will reportedly air a 'tell-all' documentary on UFC president Dana White next year. According to PageSix, the documentary was reportedly part of a potential deal between the UFC and Netflix when the streaming service attempted to gain the rights to stream the UFC.

Dana White Documentary Details

According to PageSix the documentary will be "Directed by Gotham Chopra, the project was originally conceived as a documentary about Las Vegas, but evolved into a story about the 57-year-old promoter who convinced Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta to purchase the UFC in 2001 for $2 million only to sell the company 15 years later to a group led by Endeavor for $4 billion."

The Dana White story is certainly an interesting one, and if it's anything like the Vince McMahon documentary released in 2024, fans are in for a treat.

Paulie Malignaggi Blasts Dana White's Documentary

Seemingly out of nowhere, former two-weight boxing world champion, Paulie Malignaggi came out and blasted Dana White. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Malignaggi said "You know, Netflix put out some pretty good bulls–t artist documentaries, but this one might be the best bulls–t artist one of all. Come on, bro. Is there any such thing as a real tell all about Dana White?"

"Let me put a couple of things out there that I've heard from the East Coast, okay?" he continued. "He was a Tae Bo instructor, so hopefully they go back in his Tae Bo career before he joined up with the Fertittas and got in the UFC. Busted ass that that he had with a couple of rich friends that got him in. And then, after being a Tae Bo instructor, I heard he got chased out of Boston because he owed a few people money or had done some people wrong, some street people, and he got chased out of Boston and that's how he wound up in Vegas."

He followe dup by saying, "They're gonna do a tell all, I hope they at least go a little bit in-depth on these things," Malignaggi said. "Because I'm just as curious as anybody else. But somehow, I got a feeling they're probably not gonna go into those things. That's why we shouldn't call it a tell all. It's bulls–t artist story and Dana White. Now we're getting somewhere. How fast he ran out of Boston to get to Vegas? Was he fearing for his life? How good was his Tae Bo instructor career? You know? I heard he was in-depth with that Tae Bo stuff. Maybe he was on his way to becoming the next Billy Blanks and the Fertittas ended up changing history by bringing him over to Vegas and making him run the UFC."

A beef that no one had on their 2026 bingo card!