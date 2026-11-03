NEW Josh Hokit’s NSFW "I’mma F*ck Nina for Drama" Rap Lyric Gets Nina Marie Daniele's Attention Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Nina Marie Daniele responds after Josh Hokit drops an NSFW lyric about her. [Images via IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Josh Hokit on YouTube]

Josh Hokit's recent creative antics may have hurt a few, but Nina Marie Daniele certainly isn't one of them.

From This Article 1 . Josh Hokit's MSG Freestyle

With UFC 334 just weeks away, Josh Hokit has found a creative way to promote the fight by donning a Gucci mink, showing love to his sponsors and warning heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Josh Hokit's MSG Freestyle Earlier today, Josh Hokit uploaded his rap, titled "MSG Freestyle." He opened with his favorite Michelle Obama reference before taking shots at several UFC stars, including Alex Pereira, Ciryl Gane, Ilia Topuria, and Tom Aspinall. He also compared Jon Jones to Sean "Diddy" Combs and, in the hook, repeatedly reminded "Bon Gamin" that he is training and staying focused to dethrone him on Nov. 14, and the Frenchman's dirty tactics inside the octagon won't work this time. If Gane tries to eye poke, "The Incredible Hok" will be ready to rip "his little d**k."

Hokit included AI-generated clips of himself digging a grave and burying Gane. Check out Josh Hokit's MSG FREESTYLE below: The undefeated polarizing heavyweight didn't limit his lyrical shots to fellow UFC fighters. He kicked off the track with a Nina Drama reference for the rhyme. "I'mma f*uck Nina for drama. I'm heating things up like a dialed labs sauna." Sadly for Hokit, the line/ref didn't go unnoticed. Nina Marie Daniele's Reaction Nina Marie Daniele is always quick to take a joke in good spirits and appeared to understand that Josh Hokit was simply having fun and trying to promote his upcoming title fight, with no offense intended. She has reacted to Hokit's unexpected shout-out. Daniele quipped: "I was loving the song till the Nina verse hit 🤦🏻‍♀️ NO CHAMA 😤🗿👊🏼😂" Check out Nina Marie Daniele's reaction below: Meanwhile, fans/netizens are also vibing to the diss track. A few added: "MIDDLE FINGER IN THE AIR FOR TEAM HOKIT🔥💯💯🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻" "Literally the best thing to happen to the UFC since McGregor" "This diss track is fantastic, Josh Hokit! You just dropped a banger! UFC 334 let’s go Josh! #andnew🔥🔥🔥🎧🎶 ‬🙌" Check out some reactions below: