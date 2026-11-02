While fighters often trade barbs, Josh Hokit put together a diss track roasting multiple UFC fighters he can't stand.

Hokit's brash mouth has also been one of his biggest selling points besides his commendable skills inside the octagon. The undefeated fighter doesn't shy away from trading verbal jabs with his opponents whom he can't stand. During the UFC Freedom 250 press conference, Hokit looked more interested in firing shots at Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria instead of talking about his scheduled opponent, Derrick Lewis .

The 2:27 track addresses several noted UFC stars, including Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira , besides focusing on Hokit's primary target for the time being, Ciryl Gane . Surprisingly, the former Bellator fighter also fired at the USA's former first lady in his work of art.

Josh Hokit has made quite a few enemies in the UFC , whom he keeps deriding during his interviews. However, 'The Incredible Hok' decided to roast them all at once this time with a diss track. Hokit dubbed the track "MSG FREESTYLE by J-Word" and released it on his social media accounts and YouTube a few hours ago.

The 28-year-old resorted to the same approach of deriding multiple foes at once in his diss track. Nevertheless, he didn't lose focus this time, starting with his scheduled heavyweight title opponent, Gane.

Hokit's intro ad-libs roasting the Frenchman read, "Hey Ciryl Gane, come outside. We won't jump you, ha ha ha." Subsequently, he went on to deride the USA's former First Lady, Michelle Obama, and his UFC foe, Alex Pereira, in the initial lines of his song, "Di*k bigger than Michelle Obama. Alex Pereira, gonna Chama on your mama. I don't play about the drama."

While Hokit addressed active UFC fighters like Tom Aspinall, Derrick Lewis, and Ilia Topuria in his following disses, he also fired at the widely accepted MMA GOAT contender, Jon Jones, at the 50-second mark. Hokit took a book out of Chael Sonnen's book to compare Jones with the music personality, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, infamous for the 'White Party' scandal and much more.

The lyrics went, "Jon Jones moves like Sean Combs. On go with a lost pro."

The inclusion of Jon Jones in Hokit's track suggests that he also has his eyes on the MMA GOAT contention. But it might appear shocking to many that Hokit also dragged Michelle Obama into his diss track.

This isn't the first time Hokit has derided the former US First Lady. His lyrics about Michelle were a reiteration of his startling statement during his UFC Freedom 250 octagon interview, where he labeled her a "man" out of nowhere.

Whether the 28-year-old made the statement to impress POTUS Donald Trump cannot be said, but it triggered a wave of backlash, causing Hokit to clarify during an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show that his remarks were a "compliment" for Michelle's capacity to handle adversities "like a man."

But with his lyrics making his purpose far clearer this time, Hokit should start looking for an explanation to justify himself besides "training," as he claimed in his track. It will be interesting to watch if 'The Incredible Hok' manages to resist the backfiring of his remarks by capturing the undisputed heavyweight title with a victory at UFC 334.

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