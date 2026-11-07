Paddy Pimblett says he would love to coach against Ilia Topuria on The Ultimate Fighter, but he doubts his longtime rival would accept.

"I'd love to be the Ultimate Fighter, I think it'd be hilarious. I'd have his head in the shed for like six weeks. He wouldn't know where to look or what to do when I'm with him," Pimblett said.

During an interview with All Out Fighting, Paddy Pimblett was asked about the two coaches opposite each other. "The Baddy" immediately liked the idea, particularly of him spending weeks with "El Matador" and his team at the Meta APEX.

The Liverpool lightweight believes spending several weeks together would give him enough time to get under Topuria's skin before they eventually fight inside the Octagon.

The feud between the two started in 2022, when they got into an argument at a hotel before UFC London. During that heated moment, Pimblett threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at Topuria.

After that incident, they faced off at UFC 317, where Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title.

The Liverpudlian then brought up the TUF idea in October, comparing their rivalry to Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Rashad Evans, who coached opposing teams during Season 10. He believes a season featuring him and Topuria could bring a huge number of viewers to the show.

Pimblett Doubts Topuria Will Accept the Coaching Role

Despite wanting to be involved, the Brit does not think "El Matador" will agree. He reckons that his rival would struggle to focus on their potential upcoming fight because of how much he will poke him during filming.

"I think he'll be scared to do it because he knows that I'll get on his head that bad that he wouldn't be able to focus on the fight... I don't think he'll accept it. I'd love him to, but I just don't think he's got the b**ls," he added.

Pimblett last fought at UFC 329 in July, where he submitted Benoit Saint Denis with a D'Arce choke in just 52 seconds. The Spaniard, meanwhile, is coming off his first defeat. Topuria, a former two-division champion, lost his lightweight belt to Justin Gathje at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

However, Topuria is expected to make this return in 2027. So, will the UFC have the two serving as opposing coaches on TUF, or will the promotion set them up to face each other in the Octagon?