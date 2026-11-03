Artem Lobov has spoken out about his bitter feud with Conor McGregor and his latest comments are hard to miss.

When Artem Lobov was asked about the people around McGregor, he didn't hold back. He named Lee Dunphy, Derek Dunphy, Gerry Vegas and Charlie Ward, saying all had problems with money they were supposed to get.

He also referenced the Proper No. Twelve whisky deal, saying that people who helped Conor McGregor were never paid what they were promised.

“McGregor let a lot of people that were around him down on his way to fame,” said Artem Lobov recently. He named a number of people in his statement such as his former coach John Kavanagh and some of his closest friends.

He gave some examples, as well. Lee Dunphy, the founder and director of Mac Life, was paid only €500 per week before tax for years, Lobov said. He said Gerry Vegas was promised €10,000 at the start of a training camp and another €10,000 at the end but the second payment never materialised.

Lobov also discussed John Kavanagh. He said the coach got about $100,000, out of McGregor's fight with Floyd Mayweather, despite being promised five per cent. No independent verification of the figures has been received.

The Whiskey Deal Still Hurts

Lobov’s statement also dwelled heavily on the Proper No. Twelve deal. He said he negotiated the deal, but said both he and McGregor were cheated out of money by McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar.

"And he got Proper (expletive deleted) on his whiskey deal that I negotiated and his manager Audie stole from him and me"

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor battled over the whisky business in court. Lobov said he was promised a five per cent stake in the company, a claim McGregor disputed. It was settled in April 2026, but on terms that were not disclosed.

Lobov Says McGregor Was Like a Brother

He said he loved McGregor like a brother and had been loyal to him for years. Lobov says alcohol and drug use were a big part of the problems between McGregor and his inner circle.

He also said that sober McGregor would not have behaved that way toward his friends.

"Details will be revealed in the future,” Lobov concluded. He was careful to say these were his accusations. “All this allegedly, of course."