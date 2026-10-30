The Anti-Doping test history just got updated, and Conor McGregor still remains the most highly tested UFC athlete this year.

Despite stepping inside the Octagon for just one official bout this year, former two-division champion Conor McGregor remains the most heavily scrutinized athlete in combat sports. According to freshly updated figures from the official Anti-Doping Test History database released on Oct. 30, the legendary Irish superstar continues to comfortably lead all UFC roster members in testing frequency year-to-date.

The latest anti-doping statistics reflect a massive testing effort conducted across the promotion throughout 2026. A total of 776 UFC fighters have been tested so far this year, yielding 3,677 total samples collected year-to-date. Yet, despite ongoing rumors and endless speculation surrounding his eventual return fight, McGregor stands firmly alone at the very top of the testing leaderboard with a staggering 15 separate test sessions.

Scrutiny at the Very Top

To put McGregor’s 15 test sessions into proper perspective, no other active athlete on the UFC roster has even hit double digits in 2026. Middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez and surging international prospect Manuel Gomes share a distant second place on the list, each completing nine test sessions so far this year.