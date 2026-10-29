Conor McGregor’s head coach has jokingly suggested that the former UFC double champion should stay away from Max Holloway.

After the first Holloway bout, McGregor was out of action for nearly 11 months.

Conor McGregor first faced Max Holloway in 2013. During the fight, the Dubliner tore his left ACL. However, managed to secure a unanimous decision victory by taking Holloway to the ground and controlling him once his leg gave out and he could not stand and fight.

During a recent sit-down with Ariel Helwani, SBG Ireland head coach and owner John Kavanagh jokingly quipped that Conor McGregor should stay away from Max Holloway because "The Notorious" has suffered devastating injuries in both of his fights against the Hawaiian.

The second meeting between McGregor and Holloway took place earlier this year at UFC 329, when "The Notorious" returned to the octagon after a five-year hiatus. This time, however, the bout took place at welterweight rather than featherweight and was also Holloway’s 170-pound debut.

In the rematch, McGregor tore his right ACL and meniscus just as the bout began while attempting a jumping roundhouse kick to knock Holloway out and lost by TKO due to injury after just 69 seconds. The referee stopped the contest as McGregor struggled to stay on his feet and repeatedly fell to the canvas.

John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor "Must Stay Away" From Max Holloway

Tuesday, while discussing the injuries McGregor suffered in both of his fights against Holloway, his coach John Kavanagh said:

"I also felt it was somewhat strange that in the first fight, injured his ACL in his left leg, and then in the second fight, he injured the ACL in his right leg. So maybe we just have to stay away from Holloway. He’s bad for our knees."

Check out John Kavanagh's comments below (1:02:22):

Does Conor McGregor Want To Stay Away From Max Holloway?

Given how things concluded at UFC 329, Conor McGregor has made it clear to the UFC brass that following recovery and rehab, when he returns next year, potentially on International Fight Week for his last dance, the opponent has to be Max Holloway.

Even "Blessed" likes the idea and, right after UFC 329, quipped:

"It is what it is... We gotta run it back one more time. One more time for the boys."

Holloway does not want to enter the octagon again this year and won't mind waiting until next year for the 39-year-old to return.