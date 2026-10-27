Conor McGregor's head coach, John Kavanagh, has weighed in on when fans can expect "The Notorious" back inside the octagon for his last dance.

The landing was awkward, and after that, when he got back up, he couldn't put pressure on his lead leg and kept falling. The referee saw it and, after 69 seconds , stopped the bout, and Holloway won by TKO (injury).

However, McGregor’s return was cut short when he injured his right knee right after the opening bell of the UFC 329 main event while attempting a wild flying kick and missing the target.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor returned to the octagon earlier this year at UFC 329 after a five-year hiatus to run it back with Max Holloway , whom the Dubliner had previously defeated in 2013.

McGregor underwent surgery a few weeks after the fight to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. He’s now on the sidelines rehabbing but has assured fans he will return during International Fight Week 2027, and the opponent "has to be" Holloway, especially after how their UFC 329 rematch ended.

When Will Conor McGregor Return?

Earlier today on The Ariel Helwani Show, when the titular host asked John Kavanagh whether Conor McGregor would fight again, the Irish coach said:

"He says he does, and I think I’m too long around him. I think we’re now 22 years around each other, and I’ve just seen him do too many things that seem to be impossible. And he does them repeatedly. So if he says he does want to fight again, I’m not going to doubt him."

Kavanagh added that "The Notorious" will resume "MMA-type training" next year, and for now the 39-year-old is "very aggressive with therapy," making sure his right knee heals quickly and regains full mobility.

The coach also added that the team will have to wait until recovery and rehab are complete before figuring out next year when the former UFC double champ can potentially return.

"I guess it will be next year before he can start returning to MMA-type training. He’s going through his rehab now, and he’s back. He looks pretty good to me. He looks to be moving around quite well. He’s very aggressive with therapy and his recovery, and then I guess we wait to see what happens next year."

Lastly, citing the recent performances of the 38-year-old, current and two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as an example, Kavanagh added that a comeback in an athlete’s late 30s is possible, before adding:

"Can he make another comeback and get back into that fight shape? If anybody can, he can."

Check out John Kavanagh's comments about Conor McGregor below: