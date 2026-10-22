Floyd Mayweather Jr. believes that Conor McGregor took his "whole swagger" after their 2017 boxing match to become the UFC's biggest draw.

“The guy that took my whole swag and took it over there to the UFC.”

Speaking to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast, Mayweather reacted to the suggestion that many people say no one was a better promoter than Conor McGregor . The undefeated boxer pushed back, asking if the Irishman was:

" Money " and McGregor met in the ring on Aug. 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the bout billed as “The Money Fight." McGregor, then a reigning UFC champion, was making his professional boxing debut, while Mayweather entered with a 49-0 record. "Money" put an end to the Irishman in the tenth round by TKO to secure his 50th victory.

He argued that McGregor’s rise began once the two shared a ring:

“As soon as Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather, I mean, he was big as life. His career wasn’t like that before.”

McGregor was already the reigning star of the UFC even before the crossover contest. He became the first fighter to become a double champion after beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

On the podcast, Mayweather put McGregor's biggest pay before their fight at “five, 10 million,” while estimating that he himself made “about $300 ” from the bout.

“I don’t like to count another man’s pocket,” he said, “but he ate good.”

Forbes estimated McGregor earned $34 million in the 12 months leading up to the boxing match, including $27 million in purses. The Nevada State Athletic Commission also listed his guaranteed purse for the bout at $30 million. McGregor later told Forbes he made about $100 million. In 2021, Forbes ranked him the world’s highest-paid athlete at a reported $180 million.

Mayweather Says He and McGregor May “Lock Up” Again

The boxing legend then hinted that the two might potentially get in the ring once again. He said:

“I think me and Conor McGregor may lock up again, actually. Yeah, absolutely.”

He added that the two are not friends but would sit down if a fight came together.

“When it’s time for us to do business and lock up, let’s do it."

In July, before UFC 329, McGregor also showed interest in running it back with "Money." Mayweather, 49, plans an exhibition with Mike Tyson in December and expects a rematch with Manny Pacquiao in 2027. On the other hand, Ryan Garcia has also claimed very recently that he and Mayweather will soon fight for the WBC welterweight championship at 147 pounds.