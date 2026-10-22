Dillon Danis has shared a glimpse of the mental battles Conor McGregor weathered after his disappointing blitz comeback.

While the two-division champion underwent ACL reconstruction surgery, that was not the only challenge he faced. Longtime friend and training partner, Dillon Danis lifted the blinds on McGregor's mental state.

Only seconds after the bell, 'The Notorious' suffered a knee injury while attempting a high kick. At the 69-second mark, Max Holloway secured the TKO win, officially dashing McGregor's hopes of cementing his spot back on the lightweight roster.

Conor McGregor's anticipated comeback may have derailed within seconds, but the Irishman is more determined than ever to return to the Octagon. That mental journey, however, wasn't straightforward.

“Obviously after the fight you could only imagine how someone could feel coming (back) afer five years and that happening that fast,” he told MMA Fighting's Mike Heck. “He was in a dark place. Any human being will. I’m not going into details what we talked about because that’s obviously personal but as a human, how would you feel? The biggest comeback and that happens."

Having dealt with several agonizing injuries, including a fractured leg and broken toe, sidelining him from the fighting scene for five years, it makes sense why the UFC 329 macabre was so disappointing. The Notorious, however, isn't one to back away.

Conor McGregor Sets Sights On Comeback Fight In 2027

Dillon Danis also spoke about Conor McGregor's current mental state. And it looks like the former UFC champion is doubling down on his return to the Octagon. Beyond having a full-time nurse for his recovery, McGregor also seems to have isolated himself in LA with just one goal in mind.

“Now his head’s a lot better. He has a 24/7 nurse with him. He’s doing all the exercises. He’s isolated himself in L.A. doing all the right things for his knee, and he’s focused on coming back. There’s something about Conor that (when) he puts his mind towards something, he gets it done. "There’s no one that will tell him he’s not fighting again, you’re never going to be the same, all the bullshit that everybody says, when that guy has his head on something, it’s blinders”

The Notorious himself shared his willingness to fight at the International Fight Week in 2027, which could be as soon as July. However, with only one fight left in his UFC contract, the MMA phenom may finally ride off into the sunset after that showdown, as he turns to his BKFC venture.