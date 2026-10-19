Dillon Danis takes dig at Islam Makhachev on social media
Dillon Danis is back to his trash-talking ways with a recent swipe at UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev on social media.
The beef between Dillon Danis and Islam Makhachev is showing zero signs of dying out, regardless of how one-sided it is. Danis recently took to social media to target Makhachev with an insult, though he's unlikely to get a reply from the stoic Dagestani star, who usually ignores him, but that's never stopped Danis before.
No love lost between Dillon Danis and Islam Makhachev
Dillon Danis' issues aren't solely with Islam Makhachev, and the source of the animosity stems from the heated buildup to Conor McGregor's UFC 229 grudge match with then lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. To prepare himself for 'The Eagle's' suffocating ground game, McGregor enlisted Danis' services as his Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach. At the time, tensions were high between the McGregor and Nurmagomedov camps, as 'The Eagle' had previously slapped the Irishman's then close friend Artem Lobov in a hotel over statements he regarded as disrespectful.
Unfortunately for McGregor, he was dominated by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, eventually tapping to a neck crank in round four. Still enraged over McGregor's deeply personal trash talk during the buildup to their fight, Nurmagomedov scaled the cage after being goaded by Danis, attacking him and sparking a brawl, with Nurmagomedov's teammates entering the cage to attack McGregor. Since then, Danis has trash-talked Nurmagomedov and his camp to no end, including Makhachev, who is Nurmagomedov's childhood friend and protegé.
So, yesterday, Danis insulted Makhachev once again, this time with a tweet accompanied by a scene from '8 Mile,' altered by artificial intelligence with Danis replacing Eminem and dissing a rapper replaced by Makhachev.
"F*ck you @MAKHACHEVMMA."
It's unlikely the feud will ever end, but Makhachev is currently preoccupied with other matters. He is expected to defend his UFC welterweight title against terrifying power-puncher Carlos Prates early next year, having just come off a tough unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, which marked his first welterweight title defense. Danis, by contrast, was previously set to make his MMA return at Duel Arena 1 against Mike Perry, but withdrew two days before the bout due to injury.
He is now set to face elite UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan in a freestyle wrestling match for the inaugural RAF middleweight crossover title in the headliner of RAF 14 this Friday.