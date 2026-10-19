Dillon Danis is back to his trash-talking ways with a recent swipe at UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev on social media.

The beef between Dillon Danis and Islam Makhachev is showing zero signs of dying out, regardless of how one-sided it is. Danis recently took to social media to target Makhachev with an insult, though he's unlikely to get a reply from the stoic Dagestani star, who usually ignores him, but that's never stopped Danis before.

No love lost between Dillon Danis and Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis' issues aren't solely with Islam Makhachev, and the source of the animosity stems from the heated buildup to Conor McGregor's UFC 229 grudge match with then lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. To prepare himself for 'The Eagle's' suffocating ground game, McGregor enlisted Danis' services as his Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach. At the time, tensions were high between the McGregor and Nurmagomedov camps, as 'The Eagle' had previously slapped the Irishman's then close friend Artem Lobov in a hotel over statements he regarded as disrespectful.

Unfortunately for McGregor, he was dominated by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, eventually tapping to a neck crank in round four. Still enraged over McGregor's deeply personal trash talk during the buildup to their fight, Nurmagomedov scaled the cage after being goaded by Danis, attacking him and sparking a brawl, with Nurmagomedov's teammates entering the cage to attack McGregor. Since then, Danis has trash-talked Nurmagomedov and his camp to no end, including Makhachev, who is Nurmagomedov's childhood friend and protegé.