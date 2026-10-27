Conor McGregor’s longtime coach and friend John Kavanagh has responded to those conspiracy theorists who, in the aftermath of UFC 329, claimed that McGregor was injured before entering the octagon on July 11.

While the UFC and the Irishman’s team later uploaded behind-the-scenes clips showing McGregor practicing the same kick and striking the pads with full force in the locker room, netizens continued to speculate that he had sustained an injury before the fight, which may have explained why he appeared nervous.

Earlier this year, when "The Notorious" returned to the octagon after nearly half a decade to run it back with Max Holloway , fans were eager to see The Mac back in action. However, come fight night, the much-anticipated return bout of the UFC ’s biggest draw ended after just 69 seconds when "The Notorious" tore his ACL and meniscus in his right knee while attempting a flying roundhouse kick.

Others also pointed to a viral video of McGregor opening his shoes before entering the octagon, with some saying that he avoided putting pressure on his right leg, which was unusual.

Now, McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has responded to those conspiracy theorists who say the Irishman had already wrecked his right knee before facing Max Holloway at UFC 329.

John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor Had "Zero Injury" Before UFC 329

Kavanagh confirmed during a latest sit-down with Ariel Helwani that "The Notorious" was 100 percent going in against "Blessed" at UFC 329 and there was indeed "no injury."

"For the conspiracy theorists out there, he walked in with no injury. Zero injury. There was absolutely no injury. I can guarantee you that he was 100% going in. In fact, probably more healthy going into this one than the last few. Everything was really 100%, and then it wasn't.”

Check out John Kavanagh's comments below:



Where is Conor McGregor Now?

McGregor is currently undergoing rehabilitation. He has also hired a 24/7 nurse and isolated himself in Los Angeles, where he is focusing on his recovery and a potential return next year, as per his friend Dillon Danis.

The former UFC double champ has one final fight left in his current contract. But his coach believes he won't be done with competition after his final UFC bout and added during the sitdown with Helwani that McGregor can fight in BKFC, which the latter partially owns, or maybe Scott Coker's Ki MMA can sign "The Notorious."