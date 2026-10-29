John Kavanagh's journey in MMA has gone from retired fighter to coach to now a brand ambassador for Scott Coker's newest promotion, Ki MMA.

Few could have predicted that John Kavanagh would have been a priority for Ki MMA, which has just announced his signing as a brand ambassador. However, it's a collaboration that makes sense upon closer inspection, as few men, or women for that matter, have the kind of influence he does in Irish MMA.

John Kavanagh joins Ki MMA

Scott Coker's Ki MMA is off to an interesting start. From trying to get knees to the head of a grounded opponent legalized to doing everything in his power to pay homage to PRIDE FC and Japanese MMA as a whole, Coker seems to have a strong grasp on the conceptual direction he wants for his new promotion. Now, it's become clear that he's also looking to gain a foothold in the European MMA scene, and there's likely no better figure to help him do so than John Kavanagh, who serves as the head coach of SBG Ireland and guided the great Conor McGregor along his legendary UFC journey.

Now, he has joined Ki MMA as the promotion's first brand ambassador, and he couldn't be prouder. It isn't that recent a development either, as he was first contacted about an ambassador role while preparing McGregor for his UFC 329 fight with Max Holloway.