Ki MMA welcomes John Kavanagh as promotion's first brand ambassador
John Kavanagh's journey in MMA has gone from retired fighter to coach to now a brand ambassador for Scott Coker's newest promotion, Ki MMA.
Few could have predicted that John Kavanagh would have been a priority for Ki MMA, which has just announced his signing as a brand ambassador. However, it's a collaboration that makes sense upon closer inspection, as few men, or women for that matter, have the kind of influence he does in Irish MMA.
John Kavanagh joins Ki MMA
Scott Coker's Ki MMA is off to an interesting start. From trying to get knees to the head of a grounded opponent legalized to doing everything in his power to pay homage to PRIDE FC and Japanese MMA as a whole, Coker seems to have a strong grasp on the conceptual direction he wants for his new promotion. Now, it's become clear that he's also looking to gain a foothold in the European MMA scene, and there's likely no better figure to help him do so than John Kavanagh, who serves as the head coach of SBG Ireland and guided the great Conor McGregor along his legendary UFC journey.
Now, he has joined Ki MMA as the promotion's first brand ambassador, and he couldn't be prouder. It isn't that recent a development either, as he was first contacted about an ambassador role while preparing McGregor for his UFC 329 fight with Max Holloway.
"I'm very proud to announce that I'm now part of Ki MMA. When I was at Conor's last training camp, Scott and Rich Chou flew in to meet with me, and we had a chat and we've done some great stuff in the past and they offered me a type of ambassador role, if you will. What does that mean? Well, I'm basically, sort of like, whatever needs to be done, I get done. Over these last couple of decades, I've built up, obviously, a good network, especially in Europe, but really around the world too."
As Kavanagh provided more details about his role, he revealed that it also includes searching for fighters to fill Ki MMA's young roster.
"Whether it's helping out with getting fighters, helping out with venues, whatever needs to be done, I'm there to help. I was really excited to be part of it."
With the wealth of regional MMA scenes across the world, Kavanagh shouldn't find it too difficult to contact fighters, especially young up-and-comers, interested in fighting under a promoter as tenured as Coker. Even certain legends have responded positively to the idea of signing with Ki MMA, and it'll only be a matter of time before the promotion's first event hits the ground running.