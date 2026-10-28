Scott Coker believes in breaking the status quo, and among the several changes he wants to introduce in Ki MMA is returning to a ring in place of a cage, which has been the centerpiece for nearly every other promotion in recent years.

Scott Coker wants to be at the helm of change. Ki MMA, his latest creation, promises to be an interesting departure from the UFC, PFL, and every other major promotion in the sport. This time, the change he plans to introduce is actually a return to a bygone era.

A ring instead of a cage: Scott Coker makes his case

From its name to its proposed ruleset, Ki MMA is an homage to the glory days of Japanese MMA. Specifically, it's an homage to PRIDE FC, which was once the biggest MMA promotion in the world, with the kind of pageantry and spectacle the UFC rarely implements, even with billions of dollars in their pockets. It was also home to some of the greatest legends the sport has ever seen, like Fedor Emelianenko, Antônio 'Big Nog' Rodrigo Nogueira, and Kazushi Sakuraba, all of whom fought in a ring.

To capture some of that PRIDE FC spirit, Ki MMA will also use a ring instead of a cage, and when asked to further explain his reasoning, Scott Coker not only touched on PRIDE FC's influence, but also referenced Strikeforce's inaugural event, which pitted Frank Shamrock against Cesar Gracie in a main event he says was originally planned for a ring.