Ki MMA co-founder Peter Levin has nothing but kind things to say about Scott Coker, who he has praised for his skills as a businessman.

Scott Coker has just received glowing praise from his Ki MMA co-founder, Peter Levin, who regards him as one of the greatest promoters the sport has ever seen.

There's no one like Scott Coker

Besides UFC president Dana White, there's been no other MMA promoter in the modern era as prominent as Scott Coker, who has been at the helm of several promotions. Ki MMA is his latest creation, and already promises to shake things up with some proposed rule changes. Rule changes that have earned the approval of all-time great women's MMA fighter Cris Cyborg, who took to social media to praise the effort. Now, it is Peter Levin, the Ki MMA co-founder, who has praised Coker, highlighting him as a gamechanging businessman.