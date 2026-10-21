Cris Cyborg in favor of MMA rule change proposed by Scott Coker's new promotion
Cris Cyborg continues to drop hints about her next destination by praising Ki MMA's proposed rule change.
Cris Cyborg has just shared her thoughts on the proposed MMA rule change made by Scott Coker through his new promotion, Ki MMA. According to the WMMA legend, it's a potential change that matches well with her history as a Chute Box Academy member.
Ki MMA draws Cris Cyborg's attention
It is Scott Coker's belief that MMA should not remain stagnant. It must continue to evolve as a sport, and he believes the latest step should be with the rules. In particular, Coker wants to incorporate parts of the Global MMA Rules into the Unified Rules of MMA. Specific differences between the two would be knees to the head of a grounded opponent, which the Global MMA Rules permit, along with soccer kicks and stomps to the head. Coker wants these elements, with the exception of soccer kicks, stomps to the head, and linear knees, in his new MMA promotion Ki MMA.
This has earrned him the approval of Cris Cyborg, who took to social media to praise him for his continued attempts to improve the sport.
"Okay as a Chute Box fighter — @ki_mmaofficial this is awesome."
Cyborg and Coker are well acquainted with each other, as she twice fought under promotions of his making in Strikeforce and Bellator, where she had prominent stints as the women's featherweight champion in both. She recently fought out of her PFL contract, and has ruled out any possibility of retirement, frequently citing the lengthy and successful run she's been on since her UFC departure. She enjoyed a short reign as the PFL women's featherweight champion, but it is not yet clear where she will end up next.
A boxing match with Claressa Shields continues to interest her, but she has also made several comments regarding Ki MMA, and there is potential that she could sign with them if the project gives her enough assurances. She is also interested in a matchup with Kayla Harrison, but that seems unlikely, as Harrison is currently set to defend her UFC women's bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes at UFC 334, and the likelihood of Cyborg returning to the UFC, where there is no longer a women's featherweight division, is low.