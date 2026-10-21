Cris Cyborg continues to drop hints about her next destination by praising Ki MMA's proposed rule change.

Cris Cyborg has just shared her thoughts on the proposed MMA rule change made by Scott Coker through his new promotion, Ki MMA. According to the WMMA legend, it's a potential change that matches well with her history as a Chute Box Academy member.

Ki MMA draws Cris Cyborg's attention

It is Scott Coker's belief that MMA should not remain stagnant. It must continue to evolve as a sport, and he believes the latest step should be with the rules. In particular, Coker wants to incorporate parts of the Global MMA Rules into the Unified Rules of MMA. Specific differences between the two would be knees to the head of a grounded opponent, which the Global MMA Rules permit, along with soccer kicks and stomps to the head. Coker wants these elements, with the exception of soccer kicks, stomps to the head, and linear knees, in his new MMA promotion Ki MMA.

This has earrned him the approval of Cris Cyborg, who took to social media to praise him for his continued attempts to improve the sport.