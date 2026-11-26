Kayla Harrison's win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 334 was the biggest of her career, but she's now short of opponents if UFC 334 truly was her last time cutting to 135 pounds.

Kayla Harrison faced the greatest women's fighter of all time at UFC 334. Not only did she beat Amanda Nunes to successfully defend her 135-pound belt, but she managed to finish her as well, submitting her in round four. This made Nunes the third former UFC women's champion that Harrison has beaten. Unfortunately, there's no one else for her to fight under optimal conditions.

Kayla Harrison's days at women's bantamweight are over

Before UFC 334, Kayla Harrison claimed that her fight with Amanda Nunes would likely be her last at 135 pounds. It had always been a difficult cut for her, as she once fought at women's lightweight. But now, at 36 years old, the weight cut has only grown more draining. Fortunatey for her, the weight cut wasn't so hard on her body that she couldn't compete at UFC 334, as she still managed to submit Nunes with a rear-naked choke in round four. Though with no intention of making the cut to bantamweight again, what else can Harrison do except vacate the division's belt?

If she's actually done with women's bantamweight, that throws the potential for an immediate title rematch with Nunes out the window. It also puts an end to a potential championship superfight with ex-UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who recently vacated her title after sustaining a serious but undisclosed injury that will sideline her for a year. Shevchenko was already a small bantamweight, which is why she moved down to 125 pounds in the first place, after an initial run in the women's bantamweight division. The probability that she will balloon herself to make women's featherweight, which is the best option for Harrison, is exceptionally low.