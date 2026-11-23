Jon Jones and Dillon Danis have traded personal insults during a heated exchange on Instagram.

In the UFC, there are so many controversial figures, from Josh Hokit to Colby Covington and more. However, one of the most controversial figures in the UFC, despite not being a UFC fighter, is Dillon Danis. Famous for being Conor McGregor’s teammate, he often gets involved in verbal fights with fans and big names. Meanwhile, once again, he got into a verbal fight with Jon Jones. The history between the two is long, and now one message has fueled the fire.

Jon Jones and Dillon Danis Go to War on Instagram

Jones started it by going after Danis over comments he made on a stream with Nina Drama, then mocked him for his latest loss at RAF. “You told Nina Drama that you used to experiment se*ually with other boys growing up. That makes you a fucking homo for life, just so you know, buddy. Congratulations on another epic loss over at RAF. I hope Logan Paul continues to sue you at least five more years. I'm actually going to write Logan now to encourage him to stay on top of your a**, promise. You're a fu*king bitch,” Jones said.

To which Danis replied with multiple messages, “People very close to you have told me you're gay, and I have no problem with that because I'm not an insecure little boy like you. I can make jokes like that with Nina because I'M comfortable in my own skin. And let's get one thing straight: all your wins don't count. You're a steroid cheat for life. I'd rather lose naturally trying than win by cheating. And for someone who talks so much shit about me, you've turned down grappling matches. I'd wrestle you in RAF in a heartbeat. Name the date.”