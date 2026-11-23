Chael Sonnen believes the much-anticipated heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall lost its hype before it ever happened.

"One of the biggest bombs that the UFC avoided was Jon Jones versus Tom Aspinall. I think that the audience just didn't think they could get that match and therefore didn't get excited about it," Chael Sonnen said in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

With Aspinall holding the interim heavyweight title in 2023 and Jones reigning as the undisputed champion, a showdown between the two seemed inevitable. However, the fight never materialised. UFC veteran-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen believes the matchup would have been a mistake and that the promotion ultimately avoided it.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall spent years building anticipation for the matchup by trading verbal jabs online and even facing off at an event.

"Jones and Aspinall never was huge, but it only got smaller. It just was not a good idea, and I know there's a number of people in the UFC that disagree with me. I'm telling you my numbers have never been wrong," he added.

The UFC was reportedly negotiating the fight. However, Jon Jones abruptly vacated the heavyweight title and retired from professional competition in 2025. As a result, the highly anticipated matchup never materialised.

More on Jones vs. Aspinall

Tom Aspinall quickly established himself as a prominent name in the heavyweight division, earning several victories by finish. He became the interim heavyweight champion in 2023.

Aspinall campaigned heavily for a title unification bout with Jones. However, he was instead booked to defend his interim title against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024.

Meanwhile, the then-champion Jones defended his belt against Stipe Miocic in November 2024. Jones faced considerable criticism for not taking the Aspinall fight. However, he dismissed the British heavyweight's credentials, arguing that a matchup with him would not add much to his legacy.

Reportedly, Jones even turned down a $30 million offer to fight Aspinall. He subsequently retired in 2025, and Aspinall was elevated to undisputed heavyweight champion.

Aspinall's first title defense came against Ciryl Gane in October 2025. However, the fight ended in a no contest after Aspinall suffered eye pokes. He later underwent multiple surgeries and remained out of competition during his recovery. Eventually, he vacated the title as his recovery took longer than expected.