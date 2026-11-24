Jan Blachowicz calls out fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka for a long-overdue fight.

The fight headlined UFC Qatar on Nov. 21. A victory over Stirling would have helped Prochazka to earn a rematch with the current champion, Carlos Ulberg. This defeat follows his first-round knockout loss to Ulberg in April, leaving the former champion on a two-fight losing skid.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz wants to fight Jiri Prochazka next. The Polish legend took to his X account and made his intention clear:

Why Jan Blachowicz Wrote Now or Never?

Blachowicz' callout is precise, as he wrote, "now or never". At 43, Blachowicz is one of the oldest fighters on UFC's roster right now. He understands that he might not get an opportunity to face Prochazka again.

Looking at his current run, it's fair to say that he is on the tail end of his incredible career. After dropping the light heavyweight championship to Glover Teixeira in 2021, the Polish fighter has just won one bout, and that was also because Aleksandar Rakic couldn't continue after suffering a knee injury in that fight.

In his last 5 fights, Blachowicz has gone 0-3-2. His last 2 losses are comparable to Prochazka's, and that's one of the reasons this fight makes sense.

Blachowicz's latest fight was in August, when he lost by TKO to Navajo Stirling, and 2 fights before that he dropped a decision to Carlos Ulberg.

Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka Almost Fought In 2022

Prochazka has gone 2-3-0 in his last five bouts, and that includes three knockout losses to Alex Pereira, Carlos Ulberg, and now Navajo Stirling.

Once 'BJP' recovers from this knockout, then a fight with Blachowicz will make sense for both of them. Both have lost to Stirling in their latest outings, and for the fans it's a must-see fight cause both have fan-favourite fighting styles.

Going back to 2022, when Prochazka won the UFC title from Glover Teixeira, he reportedly had a brief face-off with the Polish fighter and even told him, "You're next".

But the fight never materialised. Instead of fighting Blachowicz, Prochazka was booked to fight Teixeira in a rematch, and then even that fight didn't take place because Prochazka suffered a severe shoulder injury that led him to vacate his belt. Blachowicz got his title shot for the vacant belt against Ankalev, but that went to an unfortunate draw.

Now, four years later, both fighters are on a downward run, and Blachowicz wants to fight Prochazka, but it depends on the Czech fighter and the UFC whether they make it or not. From a business perspective, this fight is an appealing all-European matchup between two exciting former champions. It can easily headline a fight night event anywhere, but it will work especially well in Europe.